Birstall stun leaders Scholes to claim first win of season

Have your say

BIRSTALL produced one of the shocks of the All Rounder Bradford League season when they beat Championship One leaders Scholes by five wickets, in their first win of the season.

Birstall’s win at New Popplewell Lane was not enough to lift them off the foot of the table but it has shaken things up at the top, with Wrenthorpe and Methley closing the gap on the leaders.

Scholes appeared on course to register a 12th win of the season when they posted 235-6.

Overseas player Akbar Badshah led the way with 85, with support from Shoukat Ali (38) and James Stansfield (36), while Harris Mohammad claimed 3-71 for Birstall.

Birstall produced an exellent run chase with the experienced Eric Austin (58) leading the way.

Craig Wood (43) and Matthew Dyson (39) supported before Ian Carradice and Charlie Orme shared an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 71 to steer them home.

Carradice struck 41 not out off 22 balls, while Orme made 36 not out off 21 balls as Birstall secured victory with two balls to spare.

Wrenthorpe moved level at the top on 225 points after a comfortable seven-wicket win over Baildon.

James Glynn (4-19) and Jordan Sleightholme (3-34) helped dismiss Bankfoot for 113 before captain Greg Wood steered Wrenthorpe home with 67, which included a six and 11 fours.

Methley are just five adrift of the top two after their 105-run victory over Gomersal.

Ashton Blakey (69), Marcus Walmsley (58) and Grant Soames (48) powered Methley to 246-8, with Richard Wear (4-61) and Joe Duffy (3-68) the pick of the Gomersal bowlers.

Graham Hilton (41) and Nick Whitehill (35) led the Gomersal reply but they were bowled out for 141 as Matthew Lumb claimed 5-63.

Spinner Dave Nebard took 4-36 as Morley bowled out Bowling Old Lane for 146 to record a 19-run win, despite Bilal Ejaz leading the way with 78.

Morley’s first innings score of 165 was built around the contributions of Oliver Halliday (42) and Luke Heinemann (33) as Mohammad Bilal (4-54) and Amjad Tariq (3-28) impressed for Old Lane.

Jon Sadler marked a rare outing with Ossett by scoring a century when they recorded an 80-run win over Yeadon.

Sadler hit four sixes and 12 fours to help his side to an impressive total of 297-8. Overseas player Khalid Usman (58) and Sami-ur-Rehman (39) also made valuable contributions.

James Massheder (3-86) was the most-successful bowler for Yeadon who made 217 in reply.

Opener James Todd (82) and veteran James Goldthorp (49) shared a third-wicket stand of 114 before Maaiz Khan (4-44) and Harvey Anderson (3-37) wrapped up the win.

Undercliffe stay fourth after a 25-run win over Bankfoot.

Jack Holland (32) top scored in Undercliffe’s 151. Spinner Andrew Stothart claimed 4-51.

Hisan Ahmad (42) had Bankfoot poised for a much-needed win but spinner Amir Hussain took 5-14 to trigger a Bankfoot collapse which saw them lose their last nine wickets for just 31 runs.