Birstall climb off bottom after second straight win

BIRSTALL Moved off the foot of the All Rounder Bradford League Championship One table following a 123-run victory over Ossett last Saturday.

The win saw Birstall move above Bankfoot and they are now just 14 points behind third-bottom Ossett after back-to-back victories.

Eric Austin was again key to Birstall’s success, top scoring with 94, while Nick Kaye chipped in with 45 as Birstall made 218-8.

Spinner Khalid Usman opened the bowling for Ossett and took 4-36, while Maaiz Khan supported with 4-61.

Opener Zubair Raje led the Ossett reply with 32 but they never got going and were dismissed for 95.

Saif ur-Rehman (3-41), Haris Mohammad (3-20) and Craig Wood (3-25) did the damage as Birstall moved off the foot of the table.

Scholes stormed to an emphatic nine-wicket win at Bankfoot and remain joint top of the table with Wrenthorpe.

Gareth Lee had Bankfoot in a spin as they were bowled out for 95, while left-armer Christian Jackson supported with 3-24.

Sam Gatenby was out before a run had been scored but Shoukat Ali (42no) and Akbar Badshah (40no) saw them home for another 20 points.

Wrenthorpe’s Jonathan Rudge returned stunning figures of 7-16 as his side bowled out Bowling Old Lane for 34 and wrapped up a nine-wicket win in a match that lasted just 18.3 overs.

Rudge and Chris Leaf found the conditions at Birch Lane to their liking as they dismissed the home side in just 12.4 overs.

Opener Jonathan Sleightholme was dismissed without a run on the board, but Wrenthorpe knocked off the runs they required to secure a 20-point haul in just 5.5 overs.

Methley are five points behind the top two after a four wicket win over Yeadon.

Gomersal slipped to a five-wicket defeat against Morley, whose captain Oliver Halliday played a key role.

Halliday returned figures of 5-35 to back up the opening burst of Matthew Dowse (4-34) as Gomersal limped to 111 all out.

Halliday then made an unbeaten 32 to ensure that his side reached their target.