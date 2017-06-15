Batley send St Lawrence crashing out of T20 Cup on dramatic night of action

Batley sent Pudsey St Lawrence crashing out of the Bradford League Twenty20 Cup in a dramatic quarter-final on Tuesday night.

The Mount Pleasant side defied their lowly league position to secure a tie with Saints and with the sides losing the same number of wickets, the clash was decided by the comparative score in the first five overs and that favoured Batley 32-2 to 25-1.

Batley overseas player Abubaker Khan produced a fine innings of 68 as he hit three sixes and eight fours to help his side to post 147-8.

Opener Charlie Best top scored with 36 for St Lawrence but no-one was able to take command as the innings was kept in check with Awais Munir claiming 4-28.

Oliver Ashford was run out off the final ball of his side’s 20 overs which meant they finished on 147-8 — the same score as Batley, who won after the comparative scores were checked.

Hanging Heaton progressed to the semi-finals with a 15-run victory over Pudsey Congs and will face Batley in a keen derby on June 20.

The match was played out amid dramatic scenes as plooms of smoke could be seen and loud explosions heard from a nearby factory fire.

David Stiff produced an explosive innings of his own as he smashed seven sixes, including four in four balls off one over to make 50 off just 18 balls.

Callum Geldart struck 26 against his former club, while Joe Fraser (25) and Gary Fellows (24) helped the home side post a challenging total of 176-8. Jacques Allen was pick of the Congs bowlers with 4-32.

Ashley Slater (44) and Irfan Amjad (41) led a spirited Congs reply which saw them make 161-9 with Geldart claiming 2-27.

Birstall progressed to the semi-finals of the competition for lower ranked clubs when they beat Oulton by 60 runs.

Ian Carradice struck seven fours and five sixes in an impressive innings of 68 from just 28 balls, while Rishi Limbechaya (53) and Charlie Orme (36) supported as Birstall posted 184-7.

Jonathan France led the Oulton reply with 50 not out but lacked the support as Kamran Khan claimed 2-17 from his fours overs and they were restricted to 124-8.

Birstall travel to Altofts or Great Preston in the semi-finals on June 20, while Hopton Mills face a trip to Sandal or Hunslet Nelson in the last four after they overcame Rodley by four runs in another exciting quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

Hopton posted 135-8 and held their nerve as they restricted Rodley to 131-8 from their 20 overs.

Both the Premier and Group B Twenty20 finals will be held at Pudsey St Lawrence on Sunday July 16.