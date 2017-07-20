Batley secure priceless win to move out of bottom two

Have your say

BATLEY moved out of the All Rounder Bradford Premier League relegation zone thanks to a 10-run over fellow strugglers Pudsey Congs.

Victory saw Batley move 12 points above bottom side Congs, while they also leapfrogged Cleckheaton to move third-bottom.

Shabir Rashid was the cornerstone of the Batley innings as he made 59 from 135 balls when wickets fell around him.

Muhammad Khan (25) and Muhammad Tahir (24) supported as Batley were bowled out for 169 with three balls of their innings remaining.

Left-armer Josh Holling returned impressive figures of 6-47 to help restrict Batley and Congs would have felt confident of recording only their third win of the season at tea.

Irfan Amjad (38) and Zahid Nissar (30) led the Congs reply and they appeared on course for victory at 109-3.

However, when Nissar fell to Tariq Hussain it sparked a collapse that resulted in six wickets falling for 40 runs and Congs finished on 159-9.

Muhammad Hafeez took 5-73 as Batley secured a priceless win.

Pudsey St Lawrence’s hopes of claiming a third straight title were dealt a blow when they suffered a six-wicket defeat to New Farnley.

Defeat leaves the reigning champions back in fourth place, 26 behind new leaders Farsley.

Lawrence openers Mark Robertshaw and Adam Waite had shared an unbroken opening stand of 166 in their side’s 10-wicket win over Lightcliffe the previous week but both fell cheaply as Saints slumped to 8-3.

Teenage all-rounder Charlie Scott (37) and captain James Smith (32) led a revival but the visitors’ disappointing total of 159-7 was only achieved thanks to an unbeaten 42 from Chris Marsden.

Pace bowler Andrew Brewster made his mark with 3-30.

Simon Lambert (24) and Mitch O’Connor (29) shared a 57-run opening wicket partnership at the top of the Farnley reply before Richard Atkins struck 64 not out to ensure they got home with 6.3 overs to spare.