Australian batsman Marsh lights up T20 Challenge with sparkling innings

Australian Test batsman Shaun Marsh produced a sparkling innings of 91 to light up Monday’s Twenty20 Challenge match at Pudsey Congs.

A Bradford Premier League representative side took on Yorkshire Vikings as part of the county side’s preparations for the NatWest T20 Bash.

With Yorkshire having a County Championship game in Scarborough this week, a number of the big names were missing but Aussie star Marsh, along with England bowler David Willey were included.

Marsh has been drafted in for Yorkshire’s T20 campaign and did not disappoint in his first appearance for the Vikings.

Marsh survived a let off on 14 when Pudsey Congs left-armer Josh Holling dropped a sharp return catch off his own bowling.

The Aussie star took full advantage as he struck seven sixes and seven fours in a 52-ball innings of 91.

Vikings captain for the night Will Rhodes struck 57 from 39 balls with three sixes and seven fours after Ryan Gibson had given the Yorkshire innings a good start with 31 from 18 balls.

Bradford & Bingley’s Jack Hartley was pick of the Bradford League bowlers taking 2-37 from his four overs, while Cleckheaton’s Curtis Free claimed 1-32.

Willey claimed the wicket of Hanging Heaton captain Gary Fellows second ball and also removed Adam Waite for a duck, both to catches from wicketkeeper Jonathan Read, as Yorkshire took a grip on the game.

New Farnley batsman Simon Lambert made 26, while Noman Ali (34) and Hanging Heaton’s Callum Geldart (23) struck a couple of defiant blows, but wickets tumbled at regular intervals until the Bradford Premier League were bowled out 141 in 17.3 overs.

Cleckheaton wicketkeeper Mally Nicholson was the other local representative picked in the Bradford League side and he finished 11 not out.

Willey finished with 4-19 from his four overs, while spinner Karl Carver (2-26) supported as the Vikings wrapped up a comfortable win.

Yorkshire begin their T20 Blast campaign against Nottinghamshire at Headingley tomorrow (Friday).