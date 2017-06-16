LETTER: Grenfell Tower fire was a national tragedy

I am the chairman of my local Tenants and Residents Association and am appalled at the catastrophic fire in Grenfell Tower block in London which has claimed so many fatalities.

This is a national tragedy and shows that the law around fire safety in buildings is not fit for purpose.

The Government have been warned time and time again of the fire risks in blocks of flats such as this.

I have written to Alok Sharma, the minister responsible for our building regulations, to ask that this tragedy is never repeated and to ask when he will publish the review of building regulations on fire safety.

John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge