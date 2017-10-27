Yorkshire's Sam Burgess could miss rest of Rugby League World Cup with injury

Dewsbury-born England international Sam Burgess could miss the rest of the Rugby League World Cup after sustaining an injury in the opening game.

The 28-year-old back rower suffered a medial knee ligament injury in Friday's 18-4 defeat by hosts Australia.

The injury will keep him out for between three and four weeks, meaning he will miss the remaining group matches and be unavailable until at least the semi-final.

If England are knocked out in the group stages, he could have made his last appearance in the tournament.

Burgess has lived in Australia since 2010, when he signed for the South Sydney Rabbitohs from Bradford Bulls. His brothers Luke, Tom and George also play professionally in the country.