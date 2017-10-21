Yorkshire Laser Fabrication cuts down time to keep trams on track

A MODEL engineer from Cleckheaton has received a helping hand with building his miniature steam locomotives and trams from Yorkshire Laser Fabrication.

Steam locomotion has been a life-long passion for Chris Moorhouse.

Model engineer Chris Moorhouse.

Over the years he has built two trams and currently has two locomotives under construction. His pride and joy is a model of the trams that used to run in Bradford for which he obtained the original drawings and then scaled them to the size he wanted.

He said: “I love making anything and like most small boys was attracted to real steam locomotives and the idea of being an engine driver.

“My involvement in building model locomotives and trams really stems from there. I build them from scratch using hundreds of different parts. It’s unbelievable the amount of work that goes into them.

“With Yorkshire Laser Fabrication I email them an autocad drawing and the thickness of the steel required.

“They feed it through their machines and cut the frames from the drawing far quicker and easier than I would ever be able to do myself.”

Chris is part of the Barnsley Model Engineering Society which operates a small multi-gauge track in the grounds of Kirklees Light Railway.