Yorkshire charity appeals for help for London fire disaster victims

A team from Yorkshire is in London helping survivors of the London fire disaster.

Wakefield-based charity Penny Appeal is working with the Faiths Forum for London and the British Red Cross to distribute water, food parcels and blankets to those who have lost everything.

And they have appealed to people in the region to make a cash donation or give clothing, blankets, toiletries and sanitary products or volunteer.

A team was scrambled as soon as news of the tragedy broke and were among the first charities on the scene.

The team already in London is being joined today by another dozen members from Wakefield, Leeds and Bradford. More are en route from the Midlands and Manchester.

More than £1 million has been raised to help those affected as fire tore through the 24-storey building while volunteers and charities helped feed and shelter people who could not return to their homes overnight.

The charity's chief executive Aamer Naeem said they would be doing all they could to help in the coming days and weeks.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The community are in need and it is incumbent upon us all to respond as best we can.

“We have a team on the ground, including our Head of Programmes and are coordinating with local partners including the Faiths Forum for London and The British Red Cross.

“We are also coordinating aid with the Sikh communities in Yorkshire and will be disseminating aid over the next few days as appropriate.

“Whilst our courageous emergency services are in their rescue phase, our team, and many others are working to make sure those affected know they are not alone.”

Call 03000 11 11 11 to donate or volunteer.

Penny Appeal shops in Bradford, Manchester and Birmingham are also accepting donations.



