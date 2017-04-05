Xbox chargers recalled due to safety fears

A range of chargers for XBOX ONE Video Game Controllers have been recalled by the manufacturer due to their potential to overheat.

The Energizer 2X Smart Charger 048-052-NA, used to charge XBOX ONE video game controllers - are sold by Argos in the UK.

It has been found that the charger can overheat and damage the XBOX ONE video game controller, posing a potential burn hazard to consumers.

The company has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover, including six reports of chargers emitting a burning odour. No injuries have been reported.

The chargers are black plastic and measure about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall, with ‘Energizer’ is printed on the charger’s label. Item number 048-052-UK or 048-052-EU is printed on the bottom of the chargers. The chargers hold up to two XBOX controllers

The recall affects approximately 1,704 units in the in the EU - 1,464 of this total in the UK.

The distributor of the Chinese-made units, California-based Performance Designed Products, have advised customers to immediately stop using the recalled battery chargers and contact to return the chargers for a full refund.