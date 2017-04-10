West Yorkshire Police stand silent for PC Keith Palmer

Police officers from around West Yorkshire stood silent today to pay their respects to hero PC Keith Palmer who was killed during the Westminster terror attack.

Officers and staff from around the county held a two minute silence for PC Palmer whose funeral took place earlier today. Their message said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. #WeStandTogether.

Thousands of officers from every force in the country lined the streets of central London for PC Palmer who ‘laid down his life for us’ during last month’s attack. More than 5,000 officers spread along the two-mile cortege route to Southwark Cathedral.

The 48-year-old was stabbed and killed on March 22 as he stood guard outside the Palace of Westminster after the knife-wielding terrorist had mown down dozens of innocent people on Westminster bridge.