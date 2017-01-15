West Yorkshire beck polluted with paint after M606 lorry crash

LARGE quantities of white paint spilt after a lorry crashed on the M606 in Bradford has caused pollution in a beck at Dewsbury.

Around 12,000 litres of paint was spilt on the M606 overnight on Friday between junctions 2 at the Euroway Trading Centre and 3 at Odsal following a collision between a lorry and a car.

A photographer has captured images of white coloured water at Spen Beck in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury,

Containers from the lorry were strewn across a large section of the road following the crash

Contractors used a tanker and high pressure hose to remove the paint and the carriageway needed to be resurfaced.

photos: Ash Milnes