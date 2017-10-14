Wedding fair held at Oakwell Hall

Couples who are organising their wedding day have the chance to experience a beautiful venue during a fair at Oakwell Hall, Birstall, on Sunday 29 October.

At the wedding fair, which is held beteen 11am and 3pm, there will be exhibitors in the hall, barn and courtyard.

Entry is free.

The Grade I listed Elizabethan manor house hosts wedding ceremonies in its imposing Great Hall.

The hall is set in restored period gardens which provide the perfect back-drop for wedding photography.

Further information is available by calling 01924 324761 or by emailing the wedding coordinator Jackie at neville@kirklees.gov.uk