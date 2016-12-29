Water cut off at homes after burst pipe in Dewsbury

Water supplies to homes have been cut off after a pipe burst in Dewsbury this morning.

The incident happened in Ingham Road, Thornhill Lees, early today and engineers are working to solve the problem.

Yorkshire Water said online that it has received reports of no water or low pressure affecting homes in the area. Meanwhile, transport company Metro has said its Arriva 281, 282, 283, 128 and 130 bus services are not travelling on their usual routes due to the burst pipe.

They have been re-directed both ways to go via Slaithwaite Road.