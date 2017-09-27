Warnings and seizures in crackdown on off-road bikes in West Yorkshire after spike in complaints

A string of off-road bikes have been seized in Kirklees, as part of a two-month crackdown after a spike in complaints.

Police launched the seven-week summer campaign in partnership with Kirklees Council, on July 20 in a bid to tackle the number of nuisance and off-road bikes in the district.

Nearly 60 warnings were issued, 12 bikes were seized, and one rider was arrested during the operation.

It came after some 362 calls were made by residents reporting concerns over nuisance and quad bikes in Kirklees.

Inspector Mohammed Rauf, of Batley and Spen PWA, said: "This was a proactive policing operation as a direct response to concerns and reports from the communities about the misuse of off-road bikes in Kirklees. It has proved a huge success and I’m delighted with the results and would like to extend my thanks to the community who have assisted us with information about the riders and also out partner agencies.

"Nuisance and off road bikes can cause distress and disruption as well as pose a danger to the public; since the operation began in July we have seen a reduction in calls to the police.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has information regarding the use of off-road bikes or anti-social behaviour to contact the police. In particular, any details or descriptions of the riders themselves, the bikes and the locations where they are seen or kept, to assist with our enquiries to tackle this issue.

"There are safe and lawful ways for people to enjoy their hobby; we hope that this operation will reassure our communities that we are taking a proactive approach to this issue and we will not tolerate their use on the roads in Kirklees.”

Anyone with any information about nuisance or off road bikes on the Districts roads is asked to contact the police via 101.