Warning: West Yorkshire Police urges people to delete fake speeding offence email

A warning has been issued by police in West Yorkshire about a spam email claiming to be from its speed camera unit.

The email details the date, time and location of a speeding offence supposedly committed by the driver of a vehicle previously registered to the recipient of the email.

It says DVLA records have not been updated and police will be asking for the person's help in identifying the vehicle's new owner.

They are told to expect a letter in the post and can click on a link to access a copy of a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

The email features a genuine PO box address used by West Yorkshire Police, but includes a number spelling mistakes and other errors.

Now West Yorkshire Police is using its social media channels to warn people that the emails are fake and require no action.

Anyone receiving the email is being urged to delete it and not to click on any links contained in the email.

A number of people have responded to a tweet about the scam sent by the force's customer contact centre.

One twitter user, Training Provider, replied: "Thank you for confirming, just received 'my' speeding notification from 'you' - was perplexed as live in Devon and haven't visited #Yorkshire."

Sara McMahon tweeted: "I had one of these today! Decided it had to be spam and deleted it."