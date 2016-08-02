Wanted: Someone to eat crisps for a year

A Yorkshire crisp brand has launched a hunt to fill a food lover’s dream job vacancy.

Seabrook, based in Bradford, is looking to employ its first “official flavour taster”. The successful candidate will be able to sample new crisp flavours before they hit the shelves and provide feedback.

The taster will spend a year in the role during a period of expansion for the firm, which is planning to release several new products.

The 70-year-old brand is famous for its Sea Salted, Beefy and Canadian Ham flavours.

Applicants for the position need to be over 18 and should send recruiters a fun video lasting a minute or less explaining why they would make a great taste tester and which is their favourite Seabrook snack.

Three shortlisted finalists’ videos will be posted on the Seabrook Facebook page for fans to choose their favourite, and the winnerwill receive a VIP tour of the Bradford crisp factory. All three will be sent a year’s supply of their favourite crinkle-cut potato chips - a total of 384 packets.

Marketing director Kevin Butterworth said: “We are looking for a real personality who can demonstrate their love and passion for the brand and want applications to be as fun and creative as possible.”

Videos should be emailed to seabrook@smartscommunicate.com before August 15.