Volunteers recognised for exceptional service to area

Some of the area’s most inspirational and dedicated volunteers were presented with a trophy by the Mayor of Kirklees Cllr Christine Iredale to mark Volunteers Week.

Vera Stanley, at 92 years of age may be Kirklees’ oldest volunteer. Her enthusiasm for her volunteering role with Public Health is as great now as when she started 25 years ago.

Another award winner, Stephen Barber, has been the friendly face of the Kirklees Shopmobility service for 26 years.

David Quarmby is chairman of the Kirklees Visual Impairment Network (KVIN) and he received an award for tirelessly supporting the development of the group.

June Barrow, who has volunteered at the Phoenix Youth Club in Holmfirth for the past 50 years, also received an award.

Sarah Robinson was nominated for volunteering at Auntie Pam’s which offers mums-to-be support, information and guidance.

Jan Eliasz, a family support volunteer with Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust, received recognition with an award.

Mary Sharpe was recognised for running the Almondbury Disabled Leisure Group.

Cllr Iredale said: “I am really pleased to have this opportunity to meet and thank these wonderful people who have given so much to help others.”