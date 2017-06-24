Vigil in Batley to remember terror attack victims

A vigil is to be held in Batley today to remember the victims of the terror attack in Finsbury Park.

Organisers say this is an opportunity to demonstrate the diversity and unity of the area, and show that all communities must stand together.

“The vigil is an important opportunity for our community of faith or no faith, to come together to remember the horrors of what took place," said Rev Mark Umpleby, associate priest at United Benefice of Batley.

"It also gives to our community again, after the wonderful events of the Great Get Together, a chance for us to unite together as we remember and pray for those affected and to pray for peace."

The chairman of the Indian Muslim Welfare Society (IMWS), Saied Laher, said: "Once again we were horrified to hear of another terror attack in the capital.

“Acts of terrorism have no colour, race or faith. They are the actions of warped minds filled with hate through biased and misrepresentations of an individual community.

“Muslims across the UK will at this time feel vulnerable. We cannot let these cowardly actions of a terrorist separate our communities. We must stand together, uniting all faiths and communities and send a strong and powerful message that the terrorists and hate preachers, responsible for all senseless murder, will not divide us."

The vigil will take place today, Saturday June 24 June at 5pm. Local people, children and families will meet on the steps of Batley Town Hall in Batley Market Place.

The vigil will include various speeches from local faith and community leaders. The speakers will represent many parts of the local community who already have working in partnerships across a number of events.

Fiaz Rashid, director of the Pakistani Kashmiri Welfare Association (PKWA), said: “These terrible events are a reminder of increasing bigotry, hate and violence by the small minority of extremists in our community. We will never cower and will not allow them to divide us.”