Two arrests as crossbow and knives seized by West Yorkshire Police

Deadly weapons have been seized by West Yorkshire Police during an operation this evening.
Two knives and a crossbow are among the items taken by officers, and two people have been arrested.
The force's Roads Polcing Unit tweeted: "Stolen vehicle stopped. Pursuit prevented. Items seized. Two arrested. We are 100% COMMITTED to keeping you and all of West Yorkshire safe."
The officers were praised by social media users.
Police did not disclose where the weapons were seized.
