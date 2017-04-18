Planned roadworks in Yorkshire - April 18 to April 23

These are the planned roadworks for the motorways and major A roads in the Yorkshire region for the week ahead.

M1 junction 30 Barlborough to junction 35a Stocksbridge

The northbound entry at junction 30 will be closed for two nights from Thursday 20 April. The northbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed for four nights from Tuesday 18 April. The southbound entry at junction 35a will be closed overnight on Wednesday 19 April. The works are for the smart motorway scheme. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 1 to junction 3 Midmoor

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 18 April for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The westbound exit at junction 33 will be closed for four nights from Tuesday 18 April for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M621 junction 3 Holbeck

The clockwise exit at junction 3 will be closed overnight on Thursday 20 April for drainage repairs. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange)

The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane overnight for two nights from Tuesday 18 April for communication works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

A180/A160 Immingham, Humberside

The A160 westbound carriageway will be fully closed from 4am on Saturday 22 April to 10pm Sunday 23 April. The closures will also include the A180 eastbound exit slip and A180 westbound exit slip roads at Brocklesby for installation of new bridge. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A63 Alexandra Dock to Market Place Hull

The carriageway will be fully closed on Sunday 23 April for bridge inspection works. The closures will take place between 6am and 2pm, with a clearly signed diversion in place.

A64 Hopgrove to Stockton

The carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday 18 April for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Scotchman Lane to Whitwell

The carriageway will be convoy working overnight for six nights from Tuesday 18 April for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 7pm and 7am.