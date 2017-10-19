Top photos in the frame for trophies

The Dewsbury Photographic Group has held its first competitions of the season.

The judge for the evening was Mr Hemsworth (GPAGB) who delivered some wonderful critiques and pointers for development of the photographs produced by the group.

Halifax Piece Hall Gate by Frank Lodge.

Winner of the Diamond Jubilee Cup for Record and Architectural mono print competition was worthy winner Deborah Clough with her wonderful shot of the Jaguar.

In the coloured print section for the Diamond Jubilee Cup for Record and Architectural competition, the winner was Paul Harrison with a brilliant shot of A Winter’s View Rannoch

The next winner came from a print put forward for the Silver Trophy for Record and Architectural colour competition by Frank Lodge, who produced a fabulous shot of Halifax Piece Hall Gate

In the Silver Trophy for Record and Architectural mono print competition, Paul Rothery was a well-deserved winner with his excellent shot of West Door Beverley Minster.

Deborah Cloughs Jaguar.