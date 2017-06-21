Tipper truck carrying waste caught fire in Mirfield

A road was closed in Mirfield earlier today when a tipper truck carrying general waste caught fire.

Two fire engines from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury were called to the scene in Sunny Bank Road at 10.40am.

They found waste contained in the back of the truck was on fire.

Firefighters used a large jet, two hose reels and breathing apparatus while putting out the fire.

Arriva bus services 221 and 253 were diverted for around 90 minutes while the road was closed in both directions.