The Odd Couple takes centre stage

Dewsbury Arts Group’s latest production ‘The Odd Couple’ opens this Friday.

The group will be performing the play on 28 and 29 April and 1 to 6 May.

This play first premiered on Broadway and was later made into a film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

The plot concerns the neat and uptight Felix and the slovenly Oscar. The two mates decide to room together with hilarious results.

To book tickets for the show go online to www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or 03336 663366.

To find out more information about the arts group productions visit www.dewsburyartsgroup.info.