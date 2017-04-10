Successful electrician tapping into bespoke kitchens market

A new designer kitchen showroom has opened its doors for business after months of extensive renovation work.

Create Bespoke Kitchens, founded by businessman Bryan Munslow and based on Bleak Street, Gomersal, designs, supplies, and installs designer kitchens throughout West Yorkshire.

The new showroom, based in a disused coach building that has undergone major work, features an extensive range of fully installed working kitchens.

Bryan, who also runs successful local electrical firm BM Electrical Ltd, came up with the idea of Create Kitchens after undertaking his own kitchen renovation. He was frustrated with the customer service and sales process.

He said: “For most of us, buying a kitchen is something we’ll only do maybe once or twice in our lifetimes and from my own experience. I felt there was a lot of potential to make the process of designing and purchasing a new kitchen less stressful and more enjoyable.

“Our ethos is to deliver design-led kitchens that are going to stand the test of time both aesthetically and functionally.”

Visit www.CreateBespoke Kitchens.co.uk to find out more about the company.