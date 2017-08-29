Students rose to new challenges

Batley Girls’ High School is celebrating success yet again with excellent GCSE results, six students securing nine straight A** to A grades and three gaining ten A** to A grades.
In English and English Literature, nine students gained 18 of the new high scores of double A**.
Following the outstanding A Level outcomes last week, the excellent GCSE results are a credit to the students, families and staff, said co-heads David Cooper and Julie Haigh.
They said: “We are delighted with the Maths and English new Standard ‘Basics’ score of 70 per cent (scoring grade 4-9 in both Maths and English), and new Good ‘Basics’ score of 45 per cent (scoring grade 5-9 in both Maths and English). Students have risen to, and exceeded, the challenge of the new and more difficult GCSEs, particularly in relation to their Key Stage 2 starting points.”
Building on 2016, students performed very well across a wide range of subjects, with exceptional results yet again in Physics, Biology, Chemistry and BTEC Science (100 per cent A*- C), said the co-heads.
E-Baccalaureate subjects scored particularly well, they added, with French (81.6 per cent A*-C); Urdu (70 per cent A*-C); Geography (59 per cent A*-C); and History (62 per cent A*-C). Alongside academic success, our students continue to excel in Expressive Arts (100 per cent A*-C); Textiles Technology (100 per cent A*-C); Photography (100 per cent A*-C); Media Studies (87 per cent A*-C); and Fine Art (91 per cent A*-C), they said.
“Our top performing students are eager and ready to begin the next stage of their education.
“Our outstanding Sixth Form College offers a range of highly successful A-level and vocational courses, together with a personalised Enrichment Programme and nationally recognised careers advice and guidance.
“Our single-sex provision from Year 7 through to university is unique in Kirklees.
“This continued success is a tribute to the long term commitment and hard work of all our staff, students, families, Trustees and Governors.”
