Students’ rickshaw challenge

Engineering and motor vehicle students at Kirklees College recently had the opportunity to work on a rather unusual mode of transport for a charity challenge.

The team at Kier Construction Northern were taking part in the company’s 2020 Challenge, where they had to travel across the region in an eco-friendly mode of transport to raise money for charity.

NO GO: The rickshaw is pictured before the major revamp.

They discovered a bicycle rickshaw on eBay, but when they received the item it wasn’t in a fit state to use.

So Kier, which is currently building the college’s new Springfield Sixth Form Centre as part of Dewsbury Learning Quarter, approached the college to see if students could help.

Nick Shepherd, director for Kier Construction Northern, said: “The rickshaw was in quite a state so it was a mammoth task, which the students took on wholeheartedly.

“Three weeks later the rickshaw was completely rebuilt and ready for the challenge!”

The rickshaw, which has been affectionately nicknamed ‘Ricky’, was used to travel from Rotherham Hospital to Hallamshire Hospital, and from there to the Cathedral Archer Project in Sheffield.

The rickshaw has now been donated back to the college and is on display at the Engineering Centre in Huddersfield.

Andy Smith, motor vehicle lecturer, said: “We were pleased to be asked to take part in this worthwhile cause with Kier.

“It posed quite a challenge for all at the Engineering Centre including students and staff.

“All areas were involved including motor vehicle, fabrication and manufacturing which enabled team work and communication to ensure the project was delivered on time.”