Students earn lunch service

Pupils’ outstanding achievements have been celebrated at Upper Batley High School.
Headteacher Sam Vickers was delighted to personally serve a special rewards lunch to the highest achieving learners.
The award-winning boys had 100% attendance, no negative behaviour points and outstanding progress.
The headteacher and deputy headteacher Aman Kang treated the boys to a special fish and chip Friday lunch and table service.
Sam Vickers said: We are incredibly proud of our high achieving boys. They have high aspirations, exciting career goals and they work hard each and every day to achieve these.”
