Stolen car recovered in Dewsbury linked to burglary at Wakefield business

Detectives are investigating a raid on a Wakefield business in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to commercial premises in Hostingley Lane, Middlestown, at about 4am this morning following a report of a break in.

Various items of stock were taken including jackets.

Enquiries led police to an abandoned Mitsubishi 4x4 which is believed to be connected with the offence.

The stolen vehicle was found in the Thornhill area of Dewsbury.

A police spokesman said: "Forensic enquiries have been conducted at the scene and investigations remain ongoing by Wakefield CID."