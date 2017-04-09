Spen area keeps Fairtrade status

Batley and Spen has successfully renewed its Fairtrade Zone status for two years following ongoing commitment to promoting principles of fair trade.

The area was first awarded Fairtrade status in 2008 in recognition of the strong support for the organisation within the constituency.

Fairtrade products are widely available in local shops and catering outlets, and has high levels of support from local people, businesses, the council, faith groups and schools.

Spokesperson for the Fairtrade Steering Group Tina Walker said: “I’m thrilled to receive the 2017 Certificate on behalf of everyone who has worked so hard towards this successful renewal: businesses; schools; faith and community groups and Kirklees Council.

“The accreditation is given to the people of Batley and Spen and I’m incredibly proud to shout out about the phenomenal goodwill in our area.

“It’s totally appropriate that the original Certificate is displayed in the entrance of Cleckheaton Town Hall for members of the public to share.”

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, recently attended the All Party Parliamentary Group in Westminster, where Leonard Kachebonaho, a Tanzanian coffee farmer, talked about the positive impact that Fairtrade has made to his family and community, with the benefits of improved healthcare, education and farming practices.

Adam Gardner, communities campaigns manager at the Fairtrade Foundation, said: “We’re pleased that Batley and Spen has renewed its Fairtrade status.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of the public and campaigners, an increasing number of farmers in developing countries are now selling their products on Fairtrade terms, bringing them a stable income, and the chance to trade their way out of poverty.”