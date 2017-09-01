Specs-tacular campaign as 2,400 pairs of unwanted glasses donated

Dewsbury residents have been praised after they donated more than 2,400 pairs of glasses to a national campaign.

An opticians in Dewsbury became the drop-off point for unwanted spectacles as it ran a record-breaking drive for Vision Aid Overseas.

Specsavers is celebrating the major boost to its charity campaign to help impoverished people in developing countries to see clearly after collecting more than 2,400 unwanted glasses from local customers.

Working with Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at the Dewsbury store have donated a record number of old glasses to the store over the last eight months.

The project has been hugely successful in 2017, and the team is hopeful that donations will continue to be received for the rest of the year.

Nicola Nisbet, store director at Specsavers on Westgate, said: “We would like to thank all of our customers who helped us in this project recently and please do keep bringing in your glasses. Every single pair will make a difference.

“In a country where opticians’ services are readily available, such as the UK, it is easy to take our vision for granted. In the developing world, the provision of optical services has a real impact on peoples’ lives.”

All the collected glasses are recycled and the money made is used to help provide eyecare in five African countries.

To make an appointment with Specsavers in Dewsbury call 01924 469 565 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/dewsbury