Specs appeal contest - do your eyes have it? You could win £10,000

THIS is the last chance for Batley’s most striking specs wearers to show off their style and be in with a chance of winning £10,000 cash and £1,000 worth of new glasses.

Multi-platinum pop star Nadine Coyle is encouraging glasses wearers across Batley to submit their entries for the Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards before the deadline of Sunday 2 July.

To enter Specsavers’ annual competition, simply wear your glasses with pride and share your best selfie via the Spectacle Wearer of the Year website and you could be mingling with celebrities at the awards evening in October.

The competition raises valuable funds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape which has totalled £400,000 to date.

The competition has five age categories – 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59 and over 60s plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public.

A winner from each category will win a VIP makeover.

Paul Smith, store director at Specsavers in Batley, said: “This is the last chance for people in Batley to showcase their specs appeal to the whole country.

“We’re encouraging glasses wearers to upload a selfie at loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk today, it couldn’t be easier.”