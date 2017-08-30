Some old favourites and more at open day

Service vehicles old and new were side by side with plenty of fun things to do at Dewsbury Bus Museum’s open day at The Mill outlet and garden centre, Bradford Road, Batley, this month.

The annual spectacular gave the chance to see some old classics, with modern services running to the event.

Old and new vehicles side by side at Dewsbury Bus Museum Open Day, August 2017. Pictures: The Mill/Dewsbury Bus Museum

Alongside the chance to peek into the past family activities ran all afternoon including free donkey rides, making for a fully rounded day out.

Other activities included Meet The Owls and a Cavebus to explore.