The team at DFS Birstall, located at the town’s Shopping Park, are celebrating after helping to raise an amazing £13m for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). DFS Team GB brand ambassador and double gold medallist Max Whitlock has been showcasing the importance of recycling unwanted sofas.

Paul Wilson, store manager at DFS Birstall, said: “The entire Birstall team are proud to know that all money raised from the sofa donation project supports the BHF’s life saving research.”