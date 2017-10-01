Society starts Socktober scheme

Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) colleagues in Cleckheaton, Batley and Dewsbury are asking the community to sock it to them by donating new pairs of socks to help keep homeless people warm this winter.

The society is launching its Socktober appeal as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness and to raise awareness of World Homelessness Day.

Mark Palmer, manager of the Cleckheaton branch, said: “It’s shocking that so many people have nowhere safe to call their home. As the weather turns colder we want to do what we can to help keep them warm and that’s why we’re launching our Socktober appeal.”