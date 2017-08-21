Singer quits day job after busking video goes viral

A singer who created a viral storm when she performed with a busker while on a night out in Leeds says the impromptu duet has changed her life.

Since a video of Jade Helliwell, 26, singing ‘Hallelujah’ with Dawid Osial was uploaded onto Facebook it has been viewed more than 21 million times, her self penned single ‘Forget the Night’ went to number one in the UK Itunes country charts and number eight in the UK Itunes album charts and she has given up her day job as a teaching assistant.

She said: “I had just gone out in Leeds with a friend and we were walking from one end of town to the other when we saw him singing.

“I asked if I could sing with him and he said what he was going to be playing next and I only knew the chorus.”

Unaware until the next day of how popular the spontaneous clip would prove to be, Miss Helliwell and her friend had even joked about it being the kick-start to her career.

She had been singing at clubs and festivals for years after falling in love with modern country music such as Shania Twain and later Taylor Swift as a child at home in Batley thanks to her mother, Donna.

Now having left her job at Ravensthorpe Junior School in Dewsbury, she has embarked upon a tour of the UK where she is the headline act of a show with country singers Amy Westney, Emma Moore and Demi Marriner.

It comes to Leeds next Wednesday night at Warehouse.

Miss Helliwell added: “Following the busking I got new management, quit the day job and it has definitely changed my life.

“I have done a couple of gigs since then but it will be nice to come back to the home town.”