Search for motorist who failed to stop in Dewsbury after collision with pedestrian

Police are trying to trace a motorist who failed to stop following a collision involving a pedestrian in Dewsbury.

The 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the crash, which occurred in Clarkson Street.

It happened at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle, a dark coloured estate car, made off from the scene, police said.

Officers from the Western Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team are appealing for the driver, or anyone who may have witnesses the incident, to come forward.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to police via 101, quoting 13170472634.