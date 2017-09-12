Search for missing Leeds teenager with links to Dewsbury

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing teenager from Leeds.

Jennifer Budi, aged 15, is from Bramley and was last seen yesterday at around lunchtime.

She is Hungarian and is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in tall and with long brown hair. The youngster also wears a diamante stud in her lip and was last seen wearing white jeans, a beige vest top and a white jacket, which may have had black sleeves.

She is believed to have links to the Gipton, Harehills and Dewsbury areas.

Anyone with any information about where is have been asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number 1489 of September 11.