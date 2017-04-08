Schools enjoy exciting time in Wonderland

Batley Girls’ High School presented ‘Alice in Wonderland - the Musical’ on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 March.

The school adapted the Lewis Carroll story into a musical format to great acclaim and was watched by more than 500 members of the local community, including the Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen.

ON SONG: The cast members were praised for their performances.

For the Friday morning performance a number of primary schools in the local area were invited to see the show. Carlton School pupils were amazed by the set design and costumes.

The pupils savoured the show and particularly enjoyed the performance of the King and Queen of Hearts. One student said: “My favourite part of the performance was when the Queen shouted off with his head as it made the audience laugh”.

After the show the primary schools had the opportunity to ask the cast any questions.

Pupils learnt about the production, rehearsal and the overall performance process.

POMP: The King and Queen of Hearts, complete with guards.

The shows raised £478 for three charities chosen by Batley Girls’ High School: Hope Not Hate, the Royal Voluntary Service and White Helmets.