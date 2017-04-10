School enlightened by Lantern Land

There were lights fantastic at Hightown Junior Infant and Nursery School when more than 750 people attended the third annual Lantern Land celebration.

The school had worked with Yorkshire-based arts cooperative ‘Roots and Wings’ to put on the very successful event.

Around 3.3km of masking tape and almost 7,000 withies, the willow sticks that form the skeleton of the lantern, were used to construct the 186 lanterns which adorned the area around the school.

Headteacher Russell Ingleby said: “This year’s event has exceeded all of our expectations. We are looking forward to growing it further in the years ahead.”