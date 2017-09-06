Running Great North to remember nieces

A Mirfield family will put in more miles to help a charity which provides help, support and hopefully eventually a cure for a life shortening condition which has claimed two nieces.

Debbie - recovering from a serious car accident several months ago - and Jeff Trigg with family members are taking part in The Great North Run - the world’s largest half marathon - to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust

On Sunday, September 10, they will run the event to remember Debbie’s 24-year-old niece Jo who sadly lost her battle with Cystic Fibrosis, which attacks the lungs and digestive system, last October.

Debbie said : “Having lost both my niece Jo and my niece Harmony who lost her life to CF as a baby many years ago, I want to do all I can to keep fighting for a life unlimited for those living with CF.

“Jo was on the lung transplant list but tragically she became too ill to be a recipient. She lived her life to the full and kept a very real and honest account of living with CF in her online blog. She continues to be an inspiration to everyone who knew and loved her.”

Family members already completed a 65k walk challenge earlier this year. To donate, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-trigg