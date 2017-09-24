Rugby league star inspires at academy

A former international rugby league player paid a special visit to Thornhill Community Academy to inspire students about improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

Luke Ambler spoke in assemblies before running a workshop for students.

HANDS UP: Academy students try to answer one of Lukes questions.

Luke, who recently retired from playing professional rugby league, played for his home town of Halifax in the Championship.

Coming from a similar area and background to many of our students, Luke engaged his audience in a lively and entertaining presentation which he delivered to students in Years 7 to 10. Luke, who was bullied at school, spoke about the problems and tragedies he had faced growing up as a teenager.

Year 10 student Liam Thomas said: “I really enjoyed the assembly with Luke. What stood out was how he looked for a positive solution when he had a negative experience.”

The visit was organised by Ms Keen who manages the Bridge, an alternative curriculum provision for students in Years 9 to 11, and it is intended that Luke will return in the future.