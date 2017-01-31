Revealed: Yorkshire's anti-Trump hotspots

A petition has revealed which areas of Yorkshire are most opposed to Donald Trump visiting the UK.

Over a million people have added their signatures to the campaign to cancel the newly-elected US president's upcoming state visit to the UK, and the motion will now be debated in Parliament on February 20.

But a location map feature displaying the number of signatories per constituency has thrown up some intriguing results.

They show that inner-city areas are far more likely to oppose Trump's official visit.

In Yorkshire, the most ardent anti-Trump feeling can be found in Sheffield Central, where over 6,000 constituents signed the petition. Neighbouring Sheffield Hallam, Nick Clegg's seat, had 4,507 signatories.

York Central (5,032) was also an anti-Trump hotbed, and in Leeds North East 4,606 people stated their opposition to Trump, with 3,769 in adjacent Leeds North West. Bradford West had 3,203 signatures.

On a national scale, major cities with ethnically diverse and Left-leaning voting populations showed far more aversion to Trump. Bristol West had the highest number of anti-Trump supporters - over 12,000 - and Brighton Pavilion had over 10,000. Several London seats, Cambridge, Oxford, Manchester Withington, and Edinburgh also attracted high numbers of signatures.

In contract, several Yorkshire constituencies had fewer than 1,500 voters signing the document - including Hemsworth, Bradford South, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, and Wakefield.