Remembrance Sunday parades in Batley, Birstall, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Cleckheaton

Completing a week of remembrance events throughout North Kirklees, parades and services on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, will provide the chance for people to reflect on the human cost of conflict on the 100th anniversary of a famous first world war campaign.

The Royal British Legion was set up shortly after the end of the first world world war to try and meet some of the needs of servicemen and women and their families at a time of great need.

Remembrance at Dewsbury

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Christine Iredale, made reference to this as she invited local people and businesses to support the legion’s poppy appeal again this year.

Coun Iredale said: “The link between our local communities and the sacrifices those in our armed forces make for us has been brought into sharp focus in recent years.

“We are currently marking 100 years since the Battle of Paschendaele, and the coverage starkly brings home the message about the suffering soldiers went through.

“Present conflicts involving our local soldiers continue, and Kirklees has its own stories of sadness and suffering.

Remembrance at Birstall

“The families who suffer loss in conflicts across the world rely on support they get from the British Legion’s appeal fund.

“This is our opportunity to say thank you to those who have served in the past and also those serving in conflicts now, and wearing a poppy is a visible sign of our gratitude. So, I would urge people to be as generous as they can with both time and donations in support of this year’s Poppy Appeal.”

Welfare services linked to the Poppy Appeal spend more than £1 million a week, with services ranging from helping bereaved families through an inquest to ensuring elderly veterans can stay independent in their own home.

Remembrance Sunday services in our parts of Kirklees on November 12 include the following.

Batley: The procession assembles at Batley Market Place at 10.15am for march off at 10.35am to Batley War Memorial Gardens, where a service will take place at 10.55 am. After the service the procession will re-form in Cambridge Street and return Batley Town Hall where refreshments will be served.

Birstall: The parade assembles at 1.45 pm at the Carr Street/Market Street corner for march off at 2pm for a service at St Peter’s Church at 2.20pm, where wreaths will be laid at war memorial at approximately 3pm. Note that following service the procession will not re-form.

Dewsbury: The procession assembles at Dewsbury Town Hall at 10am for march off at 10.10am, parading to Dewsbury Minster for service at 10.30 am. Following the service the procession will re-form and at around 11.45am will parade to Crow Nest Park for a service and wreath laying at the War Memorial at around 12.45pm.

Heckmondwike: Those wishing to attend should meet at 11.45am around the War Memorial in Green Park for service at noon.

Mirfield: The parade assembles at 1.30pm in Lowlands Road for march off at 2pm, taking a route via Station Road and Huddersfield Road, for a service and wreath-laying at the War Memorial in Ings Grove Park. Following the service the procession will return to Lowlands Road for dismissal. Tea and Coffee will be served at the Fire Station, refreshments at Mirfield Constitutional Club, St Paul’s Road, and hot food at The Old Colonial, Dunbottle Lane, free of charge.

Spenborough: The procession will assemble next to Cleckheaton Town Hall at 2.15pm with the parade marching off at 2.30pm to Cleckheaton Memorial Park to lay wreaths. Re-forming, the parade will then march to St John’s Church for a service at 3pm.