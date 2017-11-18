Raising the bar for sports fans at Brooklands

A new venue for showing sports events has opened in Batley, thanks to a partnership between UK Sports Bars and nightclub company Bedrock Bars.

Brooklands Bar on Bradford Road in Batley, which is showing both BT Sports and Sky Sports events, opened two weeks’ ago to cater for the area’s sports fans.

EXTERIOR: Brooklands Bar is set to become the place to visit for sport coverage.

The venue has 26 smart HD TV’s, two big screens, eight superior booths and five VIP booths, all of which are available for customers to hire.

Each booth has its very own TV screens showing up to six different games, matches or sports, which the customer can select at their leisure.

Along with the usual offerings, the venue will be developing a regular live music slot between 6pm and 9pm every Sunday.

Nick Westwell, managing director of both UK Sports Bars and Bedrock Bars, said: “We’ve been working diligently behind the scenes to create a venue that is amongst the most ambitious, inclusive and entertaining ever in the area.

Terrific TVs: The back bar at Brooklands.

“Working in partnership with the community at large has allowed us to design a venue for everyone, focusing on the fans and worldwide sports.”

Steve Todd, operations manager for the group said: “Our venues are renowned for cutting edge lighting, incredible sound systems and unrivalled atmosphere – the perfect ingredients to cater for a sports audience and ideal for the highly ambitious Brooklands Bar.

“We will have a wide ranging menu of comfort food along with the Nespresso professional range of coffee.

“Our location will bring sports fans together and kick off what we believe will prove to be a unique venue to watch and experience the latest games and matches.

“We are confident that fans of all sports will be thrilled with the venue.”