Powering ahead with station contract

Wakefield Acoustics, a leader in the design, manufacture and installation of noise control technologies, has secured a six-figure contract to supply a package of acoustic equipment for the new gas-fired power plant at Creyke Beck Power Station.

As part of the contract, the Heckmondwike-based firm will supply 11 high specification inlet ventilation modules, 11 outlet ventilation modules, as well as a series of acoustic doors to support the expansion of the power station.

The new gas-fired power plant is one of the first of its kind in the region and is expected to provide back-up power for as many as 50,000 homes.

Lee Nicholson, managing director of Wakefield Acoustics, said: “The project for Creyke Beck Power Station is the latest in our growing portfolio.

“On the back of our extensive expertise in this sector we are delighted to have been chosen as a key supplier to support the work being undertaken at the station and look forward to working with our partners on the project to successfully complete the contract.”