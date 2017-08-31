Police helicopter joins overnight search for missing Gomersal man with dementia

The police helicopter was drafted in to help officers searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Gordon Bentley, 77, was reported missing from Gomersal yesterday.

Police have searched continued their search for him throughout the night, but said this morning that he was yet to be found.

Mr Bentley was last seen wearing a blue top and blue trousers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1798.