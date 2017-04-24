Police fear dealers are 'deliberately contaminating' deadly Yorkshire heroin batches

Heroin users are again being warned about deadly batches of the drug being circulated in Yorkshire that police fear dealers are "deliberately contaminating" with substances which could be 200 times more potent.

Enquiries have led police to fear that dealers are purposely contaminating Class A drugs with Fentanyl and Carfentanyl - which officers described as "massively more potent".

There have been a number of drugs-related deaths across Yorkshire and the Humber and Cleveland and enquiries remain ongoing to establish their cause.

However tests on separate batches of drugs recovered within the region have found that a number have been contaminated or adulterated with the two substances.

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than street heroin, with Carfentanyl 100 times more potent than that. Fentanyl is an anaesthesia used to help prevent pain after surgery or other medical procedures. It has the same effects as morphine but is significantly more powerful. Carfentanyl is used on animals.

Yorkshire and Humber Regional Policing, the National Crime Agency and NHS England today renewed their warning to drug users about the dangers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Dunkerley said: “We are urging those people who regularly use heroin and particularly those who purchase their drugs via street suppliers to be extremely cautious in relation to what they are taking.

"Typical symptoms of a Fentanyl overdose include slow and difficult breathing, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and increased blood pressure. Anyone experiencing any unusual symptoms after taking drugs should seek immediate medical attention.”

“We would recommend any heroin addicts to consider making contact with drug addiction services to seek their support.”

All police forces in conjunction with the National Crime Agency are working with partners from public health organisations to offer help and support to those vulnerable to serious harm from drug use.

Anyone who has information about the distribution of illegal Class A drugs in West Yorkshire is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.