Police confirm names of tragic youngsters killed in M62 smash in Yorkshire

Police today released the names of two young children from West Yorkshire killed in a crash on the M62.

Ahmadeesaa Motara, a two-month-old baby boy, and his 19-month-old sister, Asmaa Motara, died after the car they were travelling in came off the motorway’s westbound carriageway near Eggborough in North Yorkshire on Sunday, September 3.

Police have confirmed that the two youngsters were from the West Yorkshire area.

Their mother was a passenger in the Honda Jazz car and was taken to hospital following the crash.

The children’s father, who is thought to have been driving, received treatment for minor injuries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact Traffic Sgt Hamish Halloway on 101 or by e-mailing Hamish.Halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

The incident happened near the M62’s junction with the A19, north of Whitley.