Police concerned for missing Chloe, 16

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a teenager who has been missing since Sunday.

Chloe Stanislaus, aged 16 from Westborough in Dewsbury, is described as a mixed race female, 5ft 7ins and of medium build.

She has curly shoulder length hair and was wearing a pink bomber jacket when she was last seen.

Ms Stanislaus is known to have inks to Huddersfield, Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield areas, police said.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log number 2162 of June 25.